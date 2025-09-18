Longboard Asset Management LP Invests $203,000 in Woodward, Inc. $WWD

Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 830 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Woodward by 1.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Woodward by 1.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Woodward by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Woodward by 6.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

WWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $267.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Woodward to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.11.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $237.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.27. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.82 and a 52-week high of $267.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $249.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.54.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.98 million. Woodward had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Woodward has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.500-6.750 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

In other news, EVP Randall Hobbs sold 846 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 48,981 shares in the company, valued at $12,245,250. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,750 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $427,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,121,680.16. This represents a 7.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

