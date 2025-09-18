Longboard Asset Management LP Acquires New Stake in Coupang, Inc. $CPNG

Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in Coupang by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth about $447,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 251.3% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 34,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 24,718 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

In other Coupang news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 75,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total value of $2,093,976.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,016,940 shares in the company, valued at $56,050,762.60. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 815,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $26,007,608.36. Following the sale, the director owned 503,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,055,533.12. This trade represents a 61.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 988,983 shares of company stock valued at $31,203,966 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $33.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.71 and a beta of 1.15. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.02 and a 1-year high of $33.71.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Coupang had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 1.13%.The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPNG. Nomura Securities upgraded Coupang to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coupang from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

