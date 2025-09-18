Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.42 and last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 823293 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Get Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LOMA

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina by 5.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 169,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.