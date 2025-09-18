Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Insider Sells $555,150.00 in Stock

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total value of $555,150.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 62,437 shares in the company, valued at $6,932,380.11. This trade represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Prakash Arunkundrum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 4th, Prakash Arunkundrum sold 9,900 shares of Logitech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,039,500.00.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $111.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.49. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $64.73 and a one year high of $112.91.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Logitech International’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Logitech International has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on LOGI. Wedbush increased their price target on Logitech International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Logitech International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,347,000 after purchasing an additional 66,175 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Logitech International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,207,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,148,000 after acquiring an additional 59,150 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Logitech International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,148,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,610,000 after acquiring an additional 85,278 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Logitech International by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,701,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,757,000 after acquiring an additional 815,280 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Logitech International by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,449,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,372,000 after acquiring an additional 172,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

