Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Sold by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $4,632,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 404.4% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 11,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price objective on Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $473.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $110.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $446.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $458.78.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 74.32%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

