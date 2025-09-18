Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the first quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Challenger Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the first quarter. Challenger Wealth Management now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,876 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the first quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $346.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $374.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $305.24 and a 200 day moving average of $245.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $795,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,615.76. This trade represents a 8.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,273,520. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 794,602 shares worth $220,766,166. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadcom from $338.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.48.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

