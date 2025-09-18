Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat Sells 21,000 Shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $3,484,950.00. Following the sale, the director owned 59,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,922,814.30. This trade represents a 25.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 9th, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $111,688.00.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $168.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $399.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 561.12, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $190.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.60.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,307,457,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,543,888,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,717,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,043,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194,216 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $520,232,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,481,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,879,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097,629 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. Wedbush set a $200.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.28.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

