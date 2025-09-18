Lake Street Capital Begins Coverage on inTEST (NYSE:INTT)

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2025

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of inTEST (NYSE:INTTFree Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

inTEST Price Performance

INTT opened at $7.63 on Monday. inTEST has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $95.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On inTEST

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTT. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in inTEST during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in inTEST during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in inTEST by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of inTEST by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of inTEST by 187.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 81,416 shares during the period. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

inTEST Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.