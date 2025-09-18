Lake Street Capital Begins Coverage on inTEST (NYSE:INTT)

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

inTEST Price Performance

INTT opened at $7.63 on Monday. inTEST has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $95.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.58.

Get inTEST alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On inTEST

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTT. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in inTEST during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in inTEST during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in inTEST by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of inTEST by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of inTEST by 187.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 81,416 shares during the period. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.