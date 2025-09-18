Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,589 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 4.1% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $336.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $235.30 and a 1-year high of $341.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $315.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.14.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

