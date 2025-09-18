Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. $ZETA

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 753.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,306,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567,201 shares during the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Zeta Global in the 1st quarter worth about $38,748,000. Bwcp LP boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 2,614,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,273 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,152,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 1,240.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,847,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,654 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ZETA opened at $20.57 on Thursday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.26 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.13.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZETA. Wall Street Zen cut Zeta Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Zeta Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Zeta Global from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Zeta Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

