Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Has $5.56 Million Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 65,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 226,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,766 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

STIP opened at $103.54 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $103.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.81.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.