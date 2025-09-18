Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,670 Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. $PCT

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the period. PureCycle Technologies comprises about 0.5% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCT. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 111.3% in the first quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 3,364,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,285,000 after buying an additional 1,772,342 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 19.1% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 6,222,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,057,000 after purchasing an additional 997,337 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 66.4% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,249,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after purchasing an additional 897,694 shares during the last quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $4,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,761,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,149,000 after purchasing an additional 660,837 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCT stock opened at $13.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.01.

PureCycle Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCT. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Friday, August 8th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PureCycle Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

