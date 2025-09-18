Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Downgraded by Zacks Research to “Strong Sell”

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kubota from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:KUBTY opened at $62.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.95. Kubota has a 1-year low of $51.65 and a 1-year high of $74.95.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.88 billion. Kubota had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 5.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Kubota will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells agricultural and construction machinery in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Farm & Machinery, Water & Environment, and Others. The Farm & Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, intermediate management machine, and other equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifier; engines for farm equipment, construction machinery, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, and other construction machinery related products.

