KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 5,731 Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF $JPIB

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned about 1.61% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $14,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 259.8% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $226,000.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Up 4.4%

JPIB opened at $49.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $913.39 million, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.24. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.54 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.20.

About JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

