Keystone Wealth Services LLC Reduces Position in Peakstone Realty Trust $PKST

Keystone Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 69.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 251,858 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 23.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 832,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after purchasing an additional 157,267 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,717,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,166,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 4,623.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 74,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 73,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKST opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market cap of $493.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.76. Peakstone Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $16.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Peakstone Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -10.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PKST shares. Zacks Research downgraded Peakstone Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised Peakstone Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Peakstone Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

