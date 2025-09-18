Keystone Wealth Services LLC Purchases 1,608 Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF $FQAL

Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 99.6% in the first quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FQAL opened at $74.00 on Thursday. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $56.05 and a 1-year high of $74.31. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.64.

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

