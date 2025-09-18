Keystone Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. $SU

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 796,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,859,000 after buying an additional 10,514 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,018,129 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $620,136,000 after buying an additional 6,311,513 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,492,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $135,228,000 after buying an additional 409,032 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,377,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $595,398,000 after buying an additional 2,410,857 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $42.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $30.79 and a one year high of $43.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.66.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 11.35%.The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.4135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.77%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

