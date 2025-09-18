Keystone Wealth Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 305.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $445.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $442.15 and its 200-day moving average is $428.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.80 billion, a PE ratio of -374.37, a PEG ratio of 139.26 and a beta of 1.12. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $263.45 and a 52 week high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.21, for a total transaction of $983,037.33. Following the transaction, the director owned 81,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,592,632.43. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 9,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.65, for a total value of $4,843,004.55. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,858 shares in the company, valued at $9,667,553.70. This trade represents a 33.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,734 shares of company stock valued at $67,337,728. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $520.00 to $489.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank upgraded CrowdStrike from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and nineteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.60.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

