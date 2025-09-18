KeyCorp Forecasts Avient’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Avient in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 16th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avient’s current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avient’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Avient from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Avient Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $35.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40. Avient has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $54.68.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $866.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.98 million. Avient had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Avient has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.700 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.770-2.870 EPS.

Avient Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Avient’s payout ratio is 84.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avient

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Avient by 75.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Avient in the second quarter worth about $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Avient by 85.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Avient in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Avient by 57.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

