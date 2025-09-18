JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (LON:JARA) Stock Price Down 1.7% – Time to Sell?

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 71.26 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 71.26 ($0.97). Approximately 10,632 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 372,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.50 ($0.99).

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Stock Down 1.7%

The stock has a market cap of £53.77 million, a P/E ratio of 1,500.13 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 73.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 76.71.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets

In other JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets news, insider Helen F. Green sold 11,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 89, for a total transaction of £10,336.46. Also, insider John Scott sold 139,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 89, for a total value of £123,821.25. In the last three months, insiders have sold 173,966 shares of company stock worth $15,482,974. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Ltd (JARA) offers a way for investors to diversify into assets that are uncorrelated with equities and bonds, with the chance to benefit from a stable income stream through the power of diversification.

The Company will seek to provide Shareholders with stable income and capital appreciation from exposure to a globally diversified portfolio of Core Real Assets.

