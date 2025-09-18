Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.95 and traded as low as $29.93. Japan Steel Works shares last traded at $29.93, with a volume of 6 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Japan Steel Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Japan Steel Works Stock Down 3.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.24.

Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $467.54 million for the quarter. Japan Steel Works had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 6.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. engages in the provision of industrial machinery products, and material and engineering business in Japan and internationally. It operates through Industrial Machinery Products Business, and Material and Engineering Business segments. The Industrial Machinery Products Business segment offers plastic production and processing machinery, such as pelletizers, film and sheet manufacturing equipment, and twin-screw extruders; molding machines including plastic injection molding, magnesium injection molding, and blow molding machines; and other machinery consists of excimer laser annealing systems, defense equipment, railway products, hot press devices, vacuum laminators, and deposit systems, as well as after-sales services for plastics, mobility, high-performance batteries, electronic devices, and defense applications.

