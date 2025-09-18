Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.95 and traded as low as $29.93. Japan Steel Works shares last traded at $29.93, with a volume of 6 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Japan Steel Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPSWY
Japan Steel Works Stock Down 3.0%
Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $467.54 million for the quarter. Japan Steel Works had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 6.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Japan Steel Works
The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. engages in the provision of industrial machinery products, and material and engineering business in Japan and internationally. It operates through Industrial Machinery Products Business, and Material and Engineering Business segments. The Industrial Machinery Products Business segment offers plastic production and processing machinery, such as pelletizers, film and sheet manufacturing equipment, and twin-screw extruders; molding machines including plastic injection molding, magnesium injection molding, and blow molding machines; and other machinery consists of excimer laser annealing systems, defense equipment, railway products, hot press devices, vacuum laminators, and deposit systems, as well as after-sales services for plastics, mobility, high-performance batteries, electronic devices, and defense applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Japan Steel Works
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Biotech Breakouts: 3 Stocks With Massive Upside Potential
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Powering Up: A Buy Rating Signals GE Vernova’s AI Tailwinds
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- The Side of Rate Cuts Nobody Is Telling You About
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Steel Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Steel Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.