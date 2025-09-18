Jackson Square Capital LLC Trims Holdings in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Jackson Square Capital LLC cut its stake in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. ARM comprises about 1.4% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $6,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ARM by 163.4% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in ARM during the first quarter worth about $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ARM during the first quarter worth about $34,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ARM during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in ARM during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ARM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARM shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on ARM from $147.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ARM from $150.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised ARM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ARM from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on ARM from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.52.

ARM Stock Down 0.3%

ARM stock opened at $153.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.38, a PEG ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 4.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.40 and its 200 day moving average is $131.49. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $182.88.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. ARM had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 16.96%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

ARM Profile

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.