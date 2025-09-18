Jackson Square Capital LLC Purchases 2,042 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Arista Networks comprises 1.9% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $8,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 433.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 10,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 324.3% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $142.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.21. The stock has a market cap of $179.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.50. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $156.32.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $4,095,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,353.76. This trade represents a 69.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $936,080.00. Following the sale, the director owned 57,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,305.84. This trade represents a 12.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,526,614 shares of company stock worth $975,547,217. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.88.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

