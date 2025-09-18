Jackson Square Capital LLC Invests $1.75 Million in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 468.2% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 73,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 60,760 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 123,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 308,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCHP opened at $65.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.78. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $81.64.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -535.29%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $682,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,886.25. This trade represents a 24.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $505,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,287.20. This trade represents a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

