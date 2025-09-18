Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF $EWG

Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,960 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWG opened at $41.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.39. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $43.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

