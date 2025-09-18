Jackson Square Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Jackson Square Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,740 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,846,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,426,407,000 after buying an additional 214,224 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,889,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,837,399,000 after buying an additional 864,030 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,172,644 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,112,886,000 after buying an additional 844,932 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,050,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,080,388,000 after purchasing an additional 169,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,295,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $878,925,000 after purchasing an additional 65,394 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $239.45 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.47 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The firm had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total value of $16,627,507.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 647,660,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,195,093,739.52. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,681,554 shares of company stock valued at $643,547,016 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Arete Research raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.02.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

