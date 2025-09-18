iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK Shares Sold by Weinberger Asset Management Inc

Weinberger Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up 1.6% of Weinberger Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Weinberger Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 67.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of IJK opened at $95.93 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $71.69 and a 1-year high of $100.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.62.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
