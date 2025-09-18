iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK Shares Sold by Park Capital Management LLC WI

Park Capital Management LLC WI lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Park Capital Management LLC WI’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJK. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 391,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,640,000 after buying an additional 264,061 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 526,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,664,000 after buying an additional 253,734 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,093,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,331,000 after purchasing an additional 83,352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 853,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,101,000 after purchasing an additional 75,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJK stock opened at $95.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.62. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $71.69 and a twelve month high of $100.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

