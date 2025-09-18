iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM Stock Holdings Increased by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTUM. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MTUM opened at $253.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.55. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $168.49 and a twelve month high of $240.99.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.