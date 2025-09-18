iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX Shares Bought by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

ACWX stock opened at $64.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $48.99 and a 12 month high of $65.26.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

