iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.45 and last traded at $69.38, with a volume of 4441909 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.68.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.04. The company has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Gold Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.