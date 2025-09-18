iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Purchased by Balefire LLC

Balefire LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Balefire LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 3,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $117.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.96. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $85.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

