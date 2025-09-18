Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,400 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.0 days.

Investec Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IVTJF opened at $7.24 on Thursday. Investec Group has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $8.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.91.

Get Investec Group alerts:

Investec Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.

Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.