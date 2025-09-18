Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,400 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.0 days.
Investec Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IVTJF opened at $7.24 on Thursday. Investec Group has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $8.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.91.
Investec Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Investec Group
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- DoorDash Buys Deliveroo: A Game Changer?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Is Netflix’s Ad Deal With Amazon the Catalyst for a New Uptrend?
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Clearway Energy’s Price Dip: 3 Reasons It’s a Signal to Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.