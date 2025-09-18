Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Receives GBX 5,300 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,300.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITRK. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,500 price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 5,000 price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,300 price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,800 price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, September 11th.

In other Intertek Group news, insider Robin Freestone purchased 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,541 per share, with a total value of £99,493.31. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON:ITRK opened at GBX 4,664 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,748.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,758.64. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,044 and a 52 week high of GBX 5,575. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.83. The company has a market cap of £7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,086.80, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.63.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported GBX 112.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intertek Group had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 23.46%. Research analysts predict that Intertek Group will post 263.7305699 earnings per share for the current year.

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide.

Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers’ operations and supply chains.

Intertek is a purpose-led company to Bring Quality, Safety and Sustainability to Life.

