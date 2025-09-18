Interfor (TSE:IFP) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.88 and traded as high as C$13.10. Interfor shares last traded at C$12.54, with a volume of 324,470 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IFP shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on Interfor from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Interfor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$645.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.50.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

