Interfor (TSE:IFP) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.88 and traded as high as C$13.10. Interfor shares last traded at C$12.54, with a volume of 324,470 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IFP shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on Interfor from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Interfor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.20.
Interfor Price Performance
Interfor Company Profile
Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Interfor
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Biotech Breakouts: 3 Stocks With Massive Upside Potential
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Powering Up: A Buy Rating Signals GE Vernova’s AI Tailwinds
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- The Side of Rate Cuts Nobody Is Telling You About
Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.