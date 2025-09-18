InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 8th. This is a 16.7% increase from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

InterDigital has a payout ratio of 36.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect InterDigital to earn $6.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $327.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. InterDigital has a 1 year low of $134.40 and a 1 year high of $331.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $264.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $3.75. The company had revenue of $300.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.93 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 51.92%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.57 EPS. InterDigital has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.170-14.770 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.520-1.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that InterDigital will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.12, for a total transaction of $127,273.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 28,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,748,414.40. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.03, for a total value of $261,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 67,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,520,855.66. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,932 shares of company stock worth $1,010,930. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 98,590 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,107,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

