Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $194.9167.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICE. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th.

ICE stock opened at $171.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $142.29 and a 1-year high of $189.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.97.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,850 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.33, for a total transaction of $686,570.50. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 46,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,255,430.69. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $506,079.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,672.19. The trade was a 13.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,730 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,892 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 595.8% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

