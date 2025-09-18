INSPECS Group (LON:SPEC) Announces Earnings Results

INSPECS Group (LON:SPEC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. INSPECS Group had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%.

INSPECS Group Stock Performance

SPEC opened at GBX 40.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 44.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 45.07. The stock has a market cap of £41.08 million, a PE ratio of -891.83 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.59. INSPECS Group has a twelve month low of GBX 37 and a twelve month high of GBX 62.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 60 target price on shares of INSPECS Group in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 60.

About INSPECS Group

Inspecs is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of eyewear frames. The Group produces a broad range of frames, covering optical, sunglasses and safety, which are either “Branded” (either under licence or under the Group’s own proprietary brands), or “OEM” (including private label on behalf of retail customers and un-branded).

