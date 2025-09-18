Insider Selling: PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) VP Sells 24,585 Shares of Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 24,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $1,508,043.90. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 103,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,287.34. This trade represents a 19.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Elliott Boulding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 11th, Mark Elliott Boulding sold 22,664 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $1,382,504.00.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

PTCT stock opened at $60.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.64. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.57 and a 1 year high of $62.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.24. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 106.31% and a net margin of 35.65%.The company had revenue of $178.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.29) EPS. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. PTC Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price target on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $148,363,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $51,427,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,419,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,161,000 after purchasing an additional 632,049 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 654.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 636,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,087,000 after purchasing an additional 552,130 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,996,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,347,000 after purchasing an additional 541,558 shares during the period.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Featured Articles

