Insider Selling: Ouster (NYSE:OUST) CTO Sells 25,329 Shares of Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) CTO Mark Frichtl sold 25,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $720,863.34. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 665,403 shares in the company, valued at $18,937,369.38. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ouster Stock Performance

Shares of OUST stock opened at $30.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 2.75. Ouster, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $36.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on OUST shares. Westpark Capital raised shares of Ouster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ouster

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ouster by 2,532.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ouster by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ouster by 8,823.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

