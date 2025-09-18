Insider Selling: IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) VP Sells $656,000.00 in Stock

IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) VP Robert Lister sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $656,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 161,421 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,608.80. This trade represents a 11.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

IMAX Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of IMAX opened at $32.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.53. IMAX Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $32.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $91.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.04 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 9.04%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IMAX Corporation will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IMAX declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IMAX shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on IMAX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IMAX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of IMAX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of IMAX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IMAX

IMAX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.