Insider Selling: IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Chairman Sells 6,811 Shares of Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) Chairman Jeffrey Et Al Gendell sold 6,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.74, for a total transaction of $2,593,220.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 10,769,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,100,462,050.58. The trade was a 0.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of IES stock opened at $357.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.96. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.51 and a 12-month high of $388.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.64.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $890.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.00 million. IES had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 37.23%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IES during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in IES by 841.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in IES during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IES during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in IES by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

