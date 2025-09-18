Insider Selling: Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) Director Ann Rhoads sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $584,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,948.64. This represents a 28.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Globus Medical Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $56.14 on Thursday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.79 and a 52-week high of $94.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.82 and a 200-day moving average of $63.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical device company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Globus Medical had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $745.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMED. Berry Wealth Group LP grew its position in Globus Medical by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 3,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 4.7% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 46.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 580 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 62.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GMED shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.64.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

