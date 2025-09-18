Insider Selling: Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Insider Sells 13,817 Shares of Stock

Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) insider Robert Chatwani sold 13,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $1,148,192.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 71,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,562.20. The trade was a 16.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Chatwani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 15th, Robert Chatwani sold 1,682 shares of Docusign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $135,064.60.

On Thursday, September 11th, Robert Chatwani sold 983 shares of Docusign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $78,040.37.

Docusign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $84.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 63.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. Docusign Inc. has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $107.86.

Docusign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Docusign had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $800.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Docusign’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Docusign announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Docusign from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Docusign from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Docusign from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Docusign from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Docusign

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Docusign by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,074,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,960,000 after purchasing an additional 236,494 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Docusign by 1.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,564,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,405,000 after purchasing an additional 86,560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Docusign by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,985,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,910,000 after purchasing an additional 59,941 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Docusign by 18.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,028,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,120,000 after purchasing an additional 318,698 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Docusign by 372.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,826,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,714,000 after buying an additional 1,440,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Stories

