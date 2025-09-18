Insider Selling: CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) CFO Sells $7,289,786.70 in Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 63,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.29, for a total value of $7,289,786.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 184,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,214,512.90. The trade was a 25.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nitin Agrawal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 26th, Nitin Agrawal sold 3,512 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $323,314.72.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Nitin Agrawal sold 6,010 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $540,839.90.

CoreWeave Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of CoreWeave stock opened at $120.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.75. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $187.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CoreWeave ( NASDAQ:CRWV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 206.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRWV. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CoreWeave from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on CoreWeave in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised CoreWeave to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoreWeave presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.16.

Institutional Trading of CoreWeave

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvidia Corp increased its position in CoreWeave by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nvidia Corp now owns 24,277,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,701,000 after purchasing an additional 95,113 shares during the period. Cisco Systems Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreWeave in the second quarter worth about $173,493,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CoreWeave by 142.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,809,000 after purchasing an additional 420,915 shares during the period. Lmdagg L.L.C. acquired a new stake in CoreWeave in the second quarter worth about $48,030,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CoreWeave in the second quarter worth about $39,824,000.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

