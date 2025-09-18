Insider Selling: CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) CFO Sells $7,289,786.70 in Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 63,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.29, for a total value of $7,289,786.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 184,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,214,512.90. The trade was a 25.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Nitin Agrawal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 26th, Nitin Agrawal sold 3,512 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $323,314.72.
- On Wednesday, August 20th, Nitin Agrawal sold 6,010 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $540,839.90.
CoreWeave Stock Up 1.8%
Shares of CoreWeave stock opened at $120.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.75. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $187.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRWV. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CoreWeave from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on CoreWeave in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised CoreWeave to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoreWeave presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.16.
Institutional Trading of CoreWeave
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvidia Corp increased its position in CoreWeave by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nvidia Corp now owns 24,277,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,701,000 after purchasing an additional 95,113 shares during the period. Cisco Systems Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreWeave in the second quarter worth about $173,493,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CoreWeave by 142.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,809,000 after purchasing an additional 420,915 shares during the period. Lmdagg L.L.C. acquired a new stake in CoreWeave in the second quarter worth about $48,030,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CoreWeave in the second quarter worth about $39,824,000.
About CoreWeave
CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.
