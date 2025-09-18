Insider Buying: Cogstate (ASX:CGS) Insider Acquires 2,500,000 Shares of Stock

Cogstate Limited (ASX:CGS – Get Free Report) insider Martyn Myer purchased 2,500,000 shares of Cogstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.68 per share, with a total value of A$4,200,000.00.

Cogstate Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $206.30 million, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Cogstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 112.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th.

Cogstate Company Profile

Cogstate Limited, a neuroscience technology company, engages in the creation, validation, and commercialization of digital brain health assessments used in both academic and industry sponsored research. Its cognitive services include project management, data management, scientific consulting, statistical analysis, scales procurement, rater training, and monitoring solutions.

