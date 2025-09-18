Insider Buying: C29 Metals (ASX:C29) Insider Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

C29 Metals Limited (ASX:C29 – Get Free Report) insider Jamie Myers bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of A$16,000.00.

Jamie Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 18th, Jamie Myers bought 3,000,000 shares of C29 Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of A$54,000.00.

C29 Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 36.68.

About C29 Metals

C29 Metals Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Mayfield project located in Queensland; the Sampson Tank project located in New South Wales; the Torrens project located in South Australia; and the Stadlers project situated in Paraburdoo, Western Australia.

