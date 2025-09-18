Humankind US Stock ETF (HKND) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on September 24th

Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1748 per share on Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th.

Humankind US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HKND opened at $34.21 on Thursday. Humankind US Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $27.98 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The company has a market capitalization of $162.50 million, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humankind US Stock ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Humankind US Stock ETF stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Humankind US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Humankind US Stock ETF (HKND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Humankind US Equity index. The fund selects and weights US stocks, of any capitalization, based on socially responsible investment criteria. HKND was launched on Feb 24, 2021 and is managed by Humankind.

