Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) & Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Financial Review

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) and Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Investcorp Credit Management BDC and Horizon Technology Finance”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investcorp Credit Management BDC $23.88 million 1.86 $7.79 million $0.54 5.69 Horizon Technology Finance -$39.13 million -7.21 -$5.63 million ($1.15) -5.77

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Investcorp Credit Management BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Technology Finance. Horizon Technology Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Investcorp Credit Management BDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

7.8% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Investcorp Credit Management BDC pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.6%. Horizon Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.9%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC pays out 88.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Horizon Technology Finance pays out -114.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Horizon Technology Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC and Horizon Technology Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investcorp Credit Management BDC 0 0 0 0 0.00 Horizon Technology Finance 2 2 1 0 1.80

Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus price target of $7.30, suggesting a potential upside of 10.11%. Given Horizon Technology Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Horizon Technology Finance is more favorable than Investcorp Credit Management BDC.

Volatility & Risk

Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Investcorp Credit Management BDC and Horizon Technology Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investcorp Credit Management BDC 38.05% 5.59% 2.07% Horizon Technology Finance -48.76% 14.02% 5.68%

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance beats Investcorp Credit Management BDC on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions. The fund primarily invests in cable and satellites; consumer services; healthcare equipment and services; industrials; information technology; telecommunication services; and utilities sectors. The fund seeks to invest between $5 million to $25 million in companies that have annual revenues of at least $50 million with EBITDA at least $15 million.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries. It seeks to invest in companies in the United States.

