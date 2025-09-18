Head-To-Head Survey: Calloway’s Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY) & Itochu (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Calloway’s Nursery and Itochu”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calloway’s Nursery $87.25 million 0.16 $5.75 million N/A N/A Itochu $96.69 billion 0.86 $5.89 billion $7.66 15.16

Itochu has higher revenue and earnings than Calloway’s Nursery.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.1% of Itochu shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.4% of Calloway’s Nursery shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Calloway’s Nursery and Itochu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calloway’s Nursery N/A N/A N/A Itochu 5.93% 13.99% 5.80%

Risk and Volatility

Calloway’s Nursery has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Itochu has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Itochu beats Calloway’s Nursery on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calloway’s Nursery

Calloway's Nursery, Inc. operates garden centers in the United States. The company offers birding, fertilizers, garden tools,insect and pest control; mosquito control solutions, pottery, soils and mulches; weed control and fungicide to gardeners. It also provides cornelius home decor and lawn décor products. In addition, the company provides landscape design services. The company operates 24 stores under the Calloway's Nursery name in Texas. Calloway's Nursery, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Itochu

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company’s Textile segment produces and sells raw materials, threads, and textiles; and garments, home furnishings, and industrial materials, as well as trades in industrial textile and lifestyle products. Its Machinery segment engages in the plants, bridges, railways, and other infrastructure; power generation, transmission, transformation, and sale; water, environment and waste-related; ship trading; renewable and alternative energy; and waste recycling businesses. The company’s Metals & Minerals segment engages in development of metal and mineral resource; processing and steel products; trading of iron ore, coal, pig iron and ferrous raw materials, non-ferrous and light metals, steel products, nuclear fuels, and greenhouse gas emissions; and recycling and waste treatment activities. Its Energy & Chemicals segment trades in crude oil, petroleum products, LPG, LNG, natural gas, hydrogen, organic and inorganic chemicals, functional food, synthetic resins, packaging materials, household goods, fine chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and electronic materials, as well as engages in the solar and biomass power generation, electricity trading, and the energy storage cell businesses. The company’s Food segment produces, distributes, and retails food products. Its General Products & Realty segment produces and sells paper, pulp, natural rubber, tire, and wood products and materials; develops and operates real estate properties, such as housing, logistics facilities, and other projects; and offers logistics services. The company’s ICT & Financial Business segment offers IT, Internet related and venture capital, mobile telephone equipment, BPO, broadcasting and communications, entertainment and content, healthcare and preventive medicine outsourcing, and financial and insurance brokerage services. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

